Cultural, protest events to mark 151 years of Kolkata tram

February 20, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Kolkata

Fans of the iconic Kolkata tram will gather on February 24 to mark 151 years of this non-polluting mode of transport. And this being Kolkata, where the government has presided over the near-demise of the tram — only three routes are functional today — and where people raise their voice against what they think is unjust, they will regroup again on March 15 in protest.

“We had a meeting on February 13 when we decided that to celebrate the 151st birthday of the Kolkata tram, we will gather at the Gariahat depot at 10 a.m. on February 24. Notable people and dignitaries will be invited. It will be more of a cultural event than a direct protest when we will voice our demands through the dignitaries. We will also organise a special tram ride to the Esplanade depot and back,” Debasish Bhattacharyya, president of the Calcutta Tram Users’ Association (CTUA), which is organising the event, said.

“On March 15 afternoon, a street corner meeting will be held at the Esplanade. This will be a pure protest gathering in association with other organisations,” Dr. Bhattacharyya said.

The Kolkata tram dates back to 1873 when a horse-drawn car ran from Sealdah to Armenian Ghat Street, a distance of about 4 km. During the peak of its popularity, in the 1970s, this mode of transport boasted over 50 routes across the city. The past two decades alone saw a sharp dip in the number of trams, and at present only three routes are functional: Tollygunge to Ballygunge (and everse); Gariahat to Esplanade (and reverse); and Esplanade to Shyambazar (and reverse).

“It’s the need of the hour to transform Kolkata’s central landscape with the revival of trams, and creating walkable streets and cycling lanes — basically building a city that breathes and moves with sustainable vitality. This way, we can also set an example for other cities,” Arghyadip Hatua, urban policy advisor and a member of the 2016-founded CTUA, said.

“The tram is more than just a relic from the past; it’s a living legend,” asserted filmmaker Mahadeb Shi, general secretary of CTUA. “I don’t know how many systems worldwide made it through 15 decades. Eminent personalities from Kolkata will be joining us for this special ride; and as many of them have grown up riding trams, we would want them to share their priceless memories with our children, who need to know the value of the tram. It’s terrible that we are considering getting rid of it, that too at a time when we are becoming more aware of the necessity to stop abusing Mother Nature.”