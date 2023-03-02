Watch | How Kolkata celebrated 150 years of trams

March 02, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

Did you know Kolkata is the only city in Asia to have a functional tram network?

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the Kolkata tram, which has been an integral part of the city’s identity since 1873.

So, to celebrate this milestone, the people of Kolkata recently witnessed a unique parade of trams crisscrossing the city.

They chugged from Gariahat in the south to Esplanade in the city’s centre and then Shyambazar in the north.

This parade aimed to revive interest in trams, at a time when this mode of transport is on its last legs.

It was the culmination of weeks of planning and work by tram enthusiasts.

The Tramjatra, a global collaboration of tram enthusiasts, artists, environmentalists, and communities, has been in motion in Melbourne in Australia, and Kolkata since 1996.

The festival highlighted the value of trams through awareness campaigns for cultural heritage, healthy living, and sustainability.

This year’s theme was Heritage, Clean Air, and Green Mobility.

Roberto D’Andrea, a retired tram driver and conductor from Melbourne, distributed specially designed Tramjatra cards to passengers.

The younger generation is fascinated by trams, their design, technology, and even their usage in Hindi and Bengali films.

Some trams have even been converted into restaurants, museums and libraries.

While there are only three routes operating in the city, tram enthusiasts say that they will push the government to add more routes and not allow the city’s unique identity to go off the roads completely

Production: Reenu Cyriac

Voiceover: Gopika K P

Videos: PTI