Coronavirus | Two more deaths take West Bengal toll to six

Two more deaths were reported from COVID-19 in West Bengal on Wednesday, taking the toll due to contagious viral infection in the State to six. While one patient, who was admitted to the NRS Medical College and Hospital, passed away on Tuesday evening, another person died at a private health facility in Belghoria in the northern parts of the city on Wednesday.

A senior official of National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Disease (NICED) said that the elderly person who passed away at Belghoria tested positive on Tuesday evening. The patient was suffering from kidney-related ailments.

Also read: Coronavirus | Post offices in West Bengal to deliver pension at home for elderly people

Officials at the NRS Medical College and Hospital said that deceased was admitted to the institution on Monday. The 62-year-old patient was suffering from diabetes along with severe respiratory distress. On Tuesday evening, another elderly patient had passed away at a private health facility in Howrah district. On the same day, a 44-year-old woman admitted to Howrah State General Hospital had died of the infection at a State-run facility.

Also read: Amidst lockdown and death, tea garden workers in Bengal demand wages

Four of the casualties have been reported in the State in the past 48 hours, and in at least two cases, the test reports were received after the death of the patient.

In the early hours of Monday, a 44-year-old woman died from the viral infection at the State-run North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

On March 23, the State recorded the first death when a 57-year-old man from Dum Dum area passed away at a private facility.

The State government has so far not come clear about the travel history of the deceased persons. There are no clear evidence or communication from the government on whether the deceased had travelled to a foreign country in recent past or not. The number of infected persons has reached 37 and three persons have been discharged after recovery.