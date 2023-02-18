BSI promotes clean technology by using electric vehicles at international symposium

February 18, 2023 05:31 am | Updated 05:31 am IST - KOLKATA

In an attempt to reduce carbon emissions and promote clean technology, the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) has recently decided to do away with all vehicles using fossil fuel, while organizing an International Seminar on Plant Taxonomy.

By using electric vehicles for nearly 400 participants including 22 international delegates, the BSI claimed that it was able to reduce about 2,500 kgs of carbon emission. “BSI used electric vehicles to contain carbon emissions and promote the use of electric vehicles under the Niti Aayog’s eAmrit initiative and Mission LIFE,” a press statement by BSI said.

According to the BSI, electric vehicles were provided by the West Bengal Transport Corporation as well as sourced from Kolkata-based startup SnapE cabs. The international symposium was held on February 13 and 14 at National Library, Kolkata and it also coincided with the 134th foundation day of the BSI.

The symposium was aimed to provide a platform for researchers and taxonomists across the globe, to talk about emerging issues in plant taxonomy. Among those who participated were Union Minister for Environment Forest and Climate Change Bhupinder Yadav who highlighted the initiative MISHTI (Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes), which was approved in the Union Budget this year.

The Minister sought a proposal from scientists on having a seed bank for wild species found across the country. Several organisations are already working on creating a seed bank for species which are used in agriculture and horticulture. Several important publications like ‘Flora of India, Volume 24’ and ‘Mangroves of India— A Pictorial Field Guide’ were unveiled at the event.