Bengal BJP president knocks court for police complaint against Abhishek Banerjee's 'shoot' comment

BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar on September 29 filed an application before a court in Kolkata, seeking direction to the police to register his complaint against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee for his comment on shooting people indulging in violence.

Alleging that Mr. Banerjee was instigating the police for shooting people, Mr. Majumdar filed the application before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, his lawyer Partha Ghosh said.

Mr. Majumdar alleged that the police had refused to register the complaint against Mr. Banerjee.

Mr. Banerjee, while visiting an injured police officer at the SSKM hospital on September 14, had said that he would have shot people indulging in arson and violence on their forehead had he been there instead of the hospitalised officer.

The officer was beaten up in central Kolkata on September 13 during the BJP's 'March to Nabanna' rally.

Police have made several arrests in connection with the attack on the officer, and setting on fire a police vehicle on that day.