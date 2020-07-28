Amarinder, Sukhbir urge Centre to take up gurdwara issue with Pak.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday condemned the attempts reportedly being made to convert Gurdwara Sri Shahidi Asthan in Pakistan’s Lahore city into a mosque.
Captain Amarinder and Mr. Badal demanded that the Central government immediately take up the matter with the Pakistan government.
The Chief Minister tweeted, “Strongly condemn attempts being made to convert holy Gurdwara Sri Shahidi Asthan in Lahore, site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singh Ji, into mosque. Urge @DrSJaishankar to convey Punjab’s concerns in strongest terms to Pakistan to safeguard all Sikh places of reverence.”
Urging the Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take up the issue with the Pakistan government to ensure the character of the holy shrine was not changed in any manner, Mr. Badal said reports emanating from Pakistan indicated that constant efforts were being made to convert the 18th century shrine into a mosque.
Terming such efforts as reprehensible, Mr. Badal said a clear assurance should be taken from the Pakistan government that such acts would not be allowed, besides stressing upon the need to take strict action against the perpetrators who want to change the character of the gurdwara situated in Naulakha Bazaar in Lahore.
The SAD president also requested Mr. Jaishankar to take up at the highest level the issue of safety of all Sikh and Hindu religious shrines in Pakistan. “The Pakistan government should also ensure that Sikhs and Hindus do not face any impediments in observing the tenets of their faith,” he said in a statement.
