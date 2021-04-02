Kolkata

After forming govt. in Bengal, we will completely stop cross-border infiltration: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses an election campaign rally.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of running the TMC government in the State on the 3T model of 'Tolabaji' (extortion), 'Tanashahi' (dictatorship) and 'Tushtikaran' (appeasement).

Mr. Shah exuded confidence that Ms. Banerjee, who is contesting her former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram seat, will lose from the constituency in Purba Medinipur district.

Identifying cross-border infiltration as the biggest problem of the north Bengal region, which he claimed faced injustice at the hands of the TMC government, the Union home minister promised to completely stop illegal immigration from neighbouring Bangladesh if the BJP is voted to power in the State.

He also promised that the BJP will spend ₹2,000 crore annually on north Bengal's development and establish an AIIMS to cater to the medical necessities of the people of the region.

Addressing an election rally in Coochbehar district's Sitalkuchi, situated near the India-Bangladesh border, he said, "Cross-border Infiltration is north Bengal's biggest problem. The TMC government can never stop it, only we can."

"Mamata Banerjee runs the state government on the 3T model of 'Tolabaji' (extortion), 'Tanashahi' (dictatorship) and 'Tushtikaran' (appeasement)," he said.

Exuding confidence of coming to power in the state with a massive mandate, Shah said, "We are winning in the first two phases of elections (held on March 27 and April 1).

Mamata didi is losing in Nandigram." Shah accused the TMC government of meting out injustice to the north Bengal region.

"Mamata didi has done nothing for the development of the region. After coming to power, the BJP will constitute a North Bengal Development Board and spend ₹2,000 crore annually on the region's development.

"We will also establish an AIIMS, which will cater to the medical necessities of not only Coochbehar district but also of the entire region," he said.

The constituencies in Coochbehar district will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 10. Results of all the 294 assembly seats will be declared on May 2.

