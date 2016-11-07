Kolkata

School teacher in Bengal held for sexual assault

The accused raped a student when he approached him to get some documents endorsed

The head teacher of a state-aided school in the Habra area of Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a student.

The accused, Sanjiban Panda, a senior district leader of the CPI(M)-backed All Bengal Teacher’s Association (ABTA), was arrested on Saturday. The ABTA leadership accused the Trinamool Congress of indulging in “political vendetta” against Mr. Panda.

According to the police, the incident took place on October 24 when the student went to Mr. Panda to get his documents endorsed.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 8:44:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/School-teacher-in-Bengal-held-for-sexual-assault/article16438400.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY