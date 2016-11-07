School teacher in Bengal held for sexual assault

The head teacher of a state-aided school in the Habra area of Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a student.

The accused, Sanjiban Panda, a senior district leader of the CPI(M)-backed All Bengal Teacher’s Association (ABTA), was arrested on Saturday. The ABTA leadership accused the Trinamool Congress of indulging in “political vendetta” against Mr. Panda.

According to the police, the incident took place on October 24 when the student went to Mr. Panda to get his documents endorsed.