Minister Babul Supriyo ‘assaulted’ by TMC workers

Union Minister Babul Supriyo was allegedly assaulted by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Asansol on Wednesday. The incident took place while local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers attempted to organise a protest demonstration in front of State Minister and senior TMC leader Moloy Ghatak’s house against his alleged “backing of illegal cow slaughter houses” in Asansol. Local TMC leadership denied the allegation.

On hearing that his party workers were being assaulted by TMC cadres, Mr. Supriyo left his residence to reach the BNR area in central Asansol where the BJP workers were being assaulted. When he reached BNR, his convoy was vandalised and he was allegedly hit on the chest with brick hurled by TMC cadres.

“Several illegal slaughter houses are running in Asansol and they (some illegal cow traders intercepted by BJP workers on Tuesday) have clearly said that nearly 50 of them are in Mr. Ghatak’s constituency (Asansol Uttar) and he gains monetary benefits from these slaughter houses,” Mr. Supriyo alleged. He further accused Mr. Ghatak of “unleashing nearly 1,000 TMC goons” to assault him and BJP workers. Mr. Ghatak could not be reached for his comments.

Denying the allegations, local TMC leader and Asansol Mayor Jitendra Kumar Tewari claimed that Mr. Supriyo was “attacked by disgruntled BJP workers” and TMC workers have nothing to do with incident. “When I heard of the incident, I sent the Deputy Mayor to accompany Mr. Supriyo and ensure his safety,” he said. As for the brick hitting Mr. Supriyo in his chest, Mr. Tewari asked “Can you prove it’s hurled by our party cadres?”

The Commissioner of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, L.N. Meena, said that he was not aware of any such attack. “No such attacks have taken place. So far we have not received any complaints in this regard,” he told The Hindu.

Staff Reporter, Kolkata

