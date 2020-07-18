90.13% students pass Bengal higher secondary exams

A record 90.13% students passed the West Bengal higher secondary examinations, the results of which were declared on Friday. The examinations this year could not be completed because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The higher secondary examinations for 14 papers scheduled for three days could not be held. The examinations were scheduled from March 12 to 21. No examinations could be held after March 19 due to the lockdown. Students have been allotted marks for the examinations which could not be held as per their performance in the internal assessment. The pass percentage this year saw a significant improvement than last year’s 86.29.

President of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination, Mahua Das, said that over 7.61 lakh students had appeared in the examinations of whom 3.22 lakh secured first division marks. About 30,220 students secured more than 90% marks. Last year, the number of students who secured more than 90% marks was 7,818. The council, however, did not publish a merit list of students.

Unlike the previous years, there was no announcement on when the higher secondary exams will be held in 2021.