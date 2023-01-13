HamberMenu
₹11 crore cash seized during IT raids on Trinamool MLA

January 13, 2023 08:32 am | Updated 08:32 am IST -  KOLKATA

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh

The Income Tax department has seized cash worth ₹11.02 crore during raids on the residence and business establishments of Trinamool Congress leader and former West Bengal Minister Jakir Hossain. Mr. Hossain, a prominent businessman and beedi baron is an MLA from Jangipur Assembly seat in Murshidabad district.

According to sources, ₹1 crore was seized from the residence and ₹10 crore from rice and flour mills. This apart, ₹5.5 crore was seized from two ‘bidi’ manufacturing unit offices. Raids were held at various places in properties belonging to Mr. Hossain.

Reacting to the development, Mr. Hossain said that he tried to extend cooperation to the investigators but the official did not behave properly. “I am a businessman but what is the need for central forces,” the Trinamool leader said.

The development has triggered a political row with the Opposition parties raising the issue. These seizures come at a time when several leaders of the Trinamool Congress are behind bars for their alleged involvement in the scam. Cash and valuables worth ₹50 crore were recovered from the residence of an aide of former Trinamool Congress Minister Partha Chatterjee.

“He is only an MLA so we have got ₹11 crore. Had he been a Minister the amount would have been more. The bigger the leader the higher is the amount of loot,” CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said.

