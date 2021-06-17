Youth murdered in Perumbakkam

Special Correspondent

A 26-year-old man was brutally murdered by a six-member gang, which hurled a country bomb at him and later hacked him to death in Perumbakkam on Tuesday night. The victim was identified as P. Sarath, a contract employee doing menial jobs in a private company in Chengalpattu district and a resident of Perumbakkam. On Tuesday night, while Sarath was standing outside his house and talking over the phone, a six-member gang, who came on three motorbikes, approached him. On seeing the gang, Sarath took to his heels towards the main road, the police said. The gang chased him and one of them threw a country bomb which exploded. Sarath fell with severe injuries on his neck and head. The gang hacked him indiscriminately. As neighbours in the vicinity came there on hearing the noise, the gang threatened them not to come close and sped away in the two-wheelers.

On information, the Perumbakkam police reached the spot and sent the body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for post mortem. The police suspect that the gang murdered Sarath due to previous enmity and have launched a hunt for the suspects.