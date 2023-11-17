HamberMenu
Youth held for doing bike stunts on national highway in Chengalpattu

The police traced him after a video of his stunts went viral on social media

November 17, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chengalpattu taluk police arrested a youth for performing bike stunts on a national highway. The police identified the youth as V. Gokul, 21, of Pulipakkam village, near Chengalpattu, who worked at a private company near Paranur. Recently, a video clip of Gokul performing stunts on his bike on the national highway went viral on social media. After seeing the video, the Chengalpattu taluk police registered a case and launched an investigation. They nabbed Gokul near Singaperumal Koil. It was found that Gokul did not even have a driving licence. The police then booked him under Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.

