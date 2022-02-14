Youth rams car into supermarket in Anna Nagar; worker injured
Two cars were engaged in speed racing, say police
In another case of mindless speed racing within the city, a youth drove a car straight into a super market in Anna Nagar on Sunday night.
An employee of the supermarket located on the 2nd Avenue, who is in his 20s, was severely injured. The victim, identified as Hassin, was standing outside the market. He has been admitted in a private hospital.
Thirumangalam traffic Investigation wing said two cars were engaged in speed racing and the driver in one car lost control of the vehicle and dashed into the supermarket.
It was late in the night and the shop was about to be closed when the accident occurred. The accused, after causing the accident, escaped from the scene in the other car, the police said.
The police officials have traced the owner of the car which was driven by his son. A case has been filed and further investigation is on.
