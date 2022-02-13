Speeding car goes berserk, runs over a pedestrian and hits 5 other cars

It is not a case of drunken driving, police say

A speeding car on Friday night ran over a pedestrian and caused damage to five cars and a bullock cart near Gandhi Nagar Club.

The accident occurred on the Fourth Main Road of Gandhi Nagar, Adyar which has been recently renamed as B. Ramachandra Adithanar Road. At around 9.15 p.m., the speeding car wreaked havoc by ramming into one after the other.

Eyewitnesses said the car first hit Krishnamurthy, 76, of Malligaippu Nagar, who was a security guard of an apartment. He was moving a metal cart, having garbage, on the road.

It then rammed five other cars the left and hit a bullock cart, having vegetables, before coming to a screeching halt. Soon, passers-by and residents gathered and caught the driver.

The driver, identified as Dharmaraj, 48, of St. Thomas Mount, was thrashed by members of the public and later handed over to Traffic Investigation police from Adyar. Police said it was not a case of drunken driving. The body of Krishnamurthy was sent to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.

Police said Dharmaraj was arrested after being booked under under sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death due to negligence) and 337(causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of Motor Vehicles Act .

Meanwhile, Gandhi Nagar residents demanded that speed limit boards be displayed on all main roads of the area . They said speed breakers are not visible as they were not painted in black and white and also demanded the installation of more reflectors on roads.

“Footpaths are either not in a good condition or encroached. We have many schools and colleges in our neighbourhood. Safety of children and pedestrians are at stake. Racing cars and bikes are a regular affair here. This needs to be controlled. Traffic rules and safety awareness must be given to the students of various educational institutions in Gandhi Nagar,” said Meera Ravikumar, a resident.