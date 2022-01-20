Youth arrested for marrying minor girl in Chennai

The all-women police, Tiruvottiyur, have arrested a 19-year-old youth for marrying a minor girl and raping her. He was booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police, the parents of the girl living in Washermenpet police district lodged a complaint on Monday alleging that she had gone missing. . The investigation revealed that B. Anthony, of Tsunami Quarters, Ernavur, was in love with the girl, and took her to his place and married her in the presence of his mother and aunt. He also consummated his marriage with her.

The police arrested Anthony. He was remanded in judicial custody. The police have launched a hunt to nab his mother Stella Mary and aunt Vedavalli.