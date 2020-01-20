Youngsters on bikes create ruckus on road

The police have detained six youngsters, including two juveniles, for dragging plastic pipes on the road while riding a bike and threatening pedestrians on G.P. Road, West Cott Road and Anna Salai, on Saturday night.

A video that was shot by some persons travelling in a car shows the six youngsters travelling on two motorcycles.

The youngsters on one motorcycle are seen holding a pipe and those riding ahead are seen taking selfies.

Pedestrians threatened

Riding on G.P. Road, the youngsters drag the pipe on the ground and threaten some pedestrians. They then ride into West Cott Road. The Anna Salai police were informed about the incident, and the youngsters were tracked down.

Those detained have been identified by the police as Muthu, Srinivasan, Viji and Naveen Kumar and two others juveniles. Further investigation is on.