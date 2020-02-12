Young World Quiz on February 14

The 20th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz will take place in Chennai on February 14 at A.M Jain School, Meenambakkam.

Students can participate in the quiz in two categories — juniors and seniors. Students of classes 4 to 6 will be eligible to participate in the juniors category and the registrations for the same will begin from 9 a.m. The quiz will be held from 10 a.m.

Students from classes 7 to 9 can participate in the seniors category for which registrations will begin from 1 p.m. The quiz will be held from 2 p.m. A written preliminary round will be held and six teams will qualify for the finals. To participate, a team consisting of two students from the same category and the same school need to register. While any number of teams from a school can participate, a maximum of two teams from the same school will be allowed to compete in the finals where six teams will participate. The prize distribution ceremony will be held from 4 p.m. and winners will receive exciting prizes. All participants will be given a participation certificate.

Registrations can be done through the portal www.thehindu.com/ywquiz with a registration fee of ₹200. Students who register online need to bring their payment acknowledgement to the venue. Spot registrations can also be done at the venue on the day of the event. The quiz is presented by LIC and powered by Canara Bank.