Young woman abducted from Chennai, rescued at Acharapakkam toll plaza

Police rescued a 22-year-old woman, who was abducted from the city by her distant relative along with three others to marry her. All the four men were arrested at a toll plaza near Thozhupedu, in Chengalpattu district.

The victim was working at a hospital near Velachery. Though she her cousin were in love with each other a few years ago, she had snapped ties later. However, he continued to harass her forcing her to marry him.

On Saturday, the victim’s cousin, S.Sabapathy, along with three other associates, waylaid her while she was on her way to work and pushed her into a car. They, then gagged her and proceeded towards their native Karaikudi, for the purpose of conducting the marriage. Passersby informed about the incident to her friends who in turn alerted the Velachery police, said police sources.

On information, the Acharapakkam police intercepted the car at Thozhipedu toll plaza in Chengalpattu district. Police arrested four men and rescued the woman. Those arrested have been identified as S. Sabapthy, 27, of Thondi, Ramanathapuram district and his associates — P.Hariharan, 20, Ajay alias Sabarinathan, 25, and V.Rajesh, 39. The case was handed over to the Velachery police for further investigation.