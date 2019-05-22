Yet another milestone for ICF as 60,000th coach is flagged off

The 60,000th coach, a self-propelled inspection car, was flagged off from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in the presence of Rajesh Agrawal, Member, Railway Board, on Tuesday. K. Venkateswaralu, a retiring employee of ICF, flagged off the coach.

Mr. Agrawal also inspected the coaches that are being manufactured at ICF to be exported to Sri Lanka Railways. Addressing the media, Mr. Agrawal said that ICF had rolled out 3,262 coaches last year (2018-19) and this makes it the largest coach manufacturer in the world. He hoped that next year ICF will break its own record by producing more than 4,000 coaches.

He said that in the current year, the factory will take up the design, development and production of Train 19, a sleeper version of Train 18 on the lines of Rajadhani Express.

He said the ICF will also manufacture more number of Vande Bharat Express train sets and 40 such train sets will be rolled out soon.

He pointed out that 12 air-conditioned suburban rakes will be rolled out soon. As far as Southern Railway is concerned, the matter will be discussed at Board and supply of rakes will be finalised.

Answering a question on export of Train 18 train sets, he said that some South East Asian and South American nations have evinced interest.

He added that about ₹2,500 crore infrastructure improvement projects are being planned for coach production units of the Indian Railways, of which ₹500 crore has been allocated for ICF.

He further said that another Rail Coach Factory at Lattur is now getting ready and likely to be commissioned this year, he concluded.