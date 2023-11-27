Year later, access pathway at Marina still in need of improvements, say activists

November 27, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Chennai

A year after an exclusive pathway allowing access to the beach for wheelchair users was inaugurated at the Marina Beach, a lot is left to be desired.

Activists feel that since the inauguration of the pathway not much work has been done to improve it. “The effort by the Greater Chennai Corporation is appreciated, however, the same complaints have been raised for a year now but no more enhancement has been seen,” said Sathish Kumar from the Disability Rights Alliance.

Developed at ₹1.14 crore from the Singara Chennai 2.0 fund, the pathway had given an accessible opportunity for differently-abled persons to visit the beach. Persons with orthopaedic disability, and using assistance for mobility have always complained that it’s quite difficult to reach the beach as it’s always crowded and not easy to navigate through,” said State-level vice president of TARTADAC S. Namburajan

Complaints such as a permanent bathroom, reserved parking, additional security, regular servicing of wheelchairs have gone unheard, the activists further add.

“If the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC )could at least mark disabled parking spaces near the pathway it would make it easier for the differently-abled to alight and go directly,” said Mr. Sathish. There is a temporary bathroom set up for differently abled persons but it still remains inaccessible in ways such as railings. “We were told a plan was ready to construct a permanent one but no other update has been given in a while now,” he added.

GCC officials have said that steps will be taken to look into installing a bathroom that would be ideal for wheelchair visitors to use.

However, Mr. Namburajan also drew attention to the fact that there seems to be a need to clear another pathway for normal people. “The large number of people using the pathway does not mean they are all might be okay. Some might have joint pain or be temporarily disabled, and the pathway gives them the respite to reach the beach. The Corporation must also make a facility accessible for them without hindering our usage,” he said.