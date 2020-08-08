WRD begins preliminary work on check dam at Ullavur

The ₹42.16-cr. structure to come up in Kancheepuram district

The Water Resources Department has started preliminary work on building a check dam across the Palar at Ullavur in Kancheepuram district. This is the third of the seven such structures proposed across the river and would be another source of water supply to Chennai.

The ₹42.16-crore project envisages construction of a 840-metre-long check dam near Thirumukkudal and Ullavur villages. Officials said the height of the check dam would be 1.5 metres and it would help recharge groundwater and augment water supply to neighbouring villages.

Besides catering to irrigation, surplus water would cater to Chennai’s needs. “We estimate that the check dam will store about 290 million cubic feet (mcft) per year. The structure is expected to yield nearly 22 million litres of water a day that could be supplied to surrounding villages and Chennai,” said an official.

Two check dams have been constructed in Vayalur and Esoor-Vallipuram as part of the project announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami in 2017. The structure in Esoor-Vallipuram was brimming with water after the recent rain spell. “We plan to complete building the Ullavur check dam by May next year,” said an official.

Five locations across the Palar river — Esoor-Vallipuram, Vayalur, Palur, Ullavur and Udayambakkam — have been identified to build check dams. The department estimates that these check dams could be alternative sources for Chennai’s drinking water needs and provide 3-4 tmcft. of water every year.

“We are yet to finalise modes of drawing the water to the city’s supply network. Various proposals to construct collection sumps and lay pipelines to transport water to Sikkayapuram quarries or link to Kolavai lake from where water could be pumped are under consideration,” the official said.

The department is awaiting approval for construction of a check dam along with the sub-surface dyke in Palur and a barrage with a bridge linking Udayambakkam and Padalam.