HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World Cities Day Connect 2023: Of sustainability, better planning and civic consciousness

Corporation Commissioner calls for public participation to create a better city

October 31, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

People of Chennai should come forward, own up and participate in a bid to create a better city, J. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation said here on Tuesday.

While speaking at the World Cities Day Connect 2023 ‘Building Sustainable and Inclusive Cities for All’ organised by the Sustainable Development Council (SDC) along with UN-Habitat, he said, compared to 2001 when 2,550 tonnes of garbage was generated in the city, today, it has ballooned to 6,150 tonnes per day. “But more importantly, if a person was generating 500 grams of garbage then, it has now risen to 700 grams per person. This is where sustainability becomes important. When we talk of zero waste, we have to work together,” he said.

There are challenges in garbage collection too, he said. “While we have managed to extend door-to-door collection to 90%, only 67% of garbage gets segregated. Whom are we harming? We have good resident welfare associations and socially and civic conscious people. But all of us should participate in this exercise and own the city,” he noted.

An online journal ‘Youth leads sustainability’ was also launched at the event. K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Public Works, Government of Puducherry, said, sustainability goals become significant at this point in time because there has been a realisation that in whichever part of the world, an issue or crisis occurs, it could affect us too.

V. Nandakumar, Commissioner of Income Tax, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, and Beena Philip, Mayor of Kozhikode Municipal Corporation spoke during the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.