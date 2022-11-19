  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Women’s college in Vaniyambadi gets ISO certification

November 19, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Marudhar Kesari Jain College for Women in Vaniyambadi near Tirupattur bags the ISO certification for best management system.

Marudhar Kesari Jain College for Women in Vaniyambadi near Tirupattur bags the ISO certification for best management system. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Marudhar Kesari Jain College for Women in Vaniyambadi near Tirupattur has bagged the ISO certification under best management system by educational institutions category. According to a press release, the certification has been issued by BSI (British Standards Institution) India. On the occasion, the college president, M. Vimmal Chand Jain, Secretary C. Lickmichand Jain, trustees Sudarsan Kumar Jain, K. Rajesh Kumar Jain, N. Sripal Kumar Jain, K. Anand Kumar Jain, and principal of the college M. Inbavalli participated, the release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.