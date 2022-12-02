  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Germany finally performed with elan, but it was too late

Woman injured as duo snatches her chain; one of the assailants caught in Madhavaram

A duo riding a motorcycle robbed a woman at Kolathur; one of the them was caught while making a similar attempt at Madhavaram; police recover the chain and return it to the woman

December 02, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old woman was injured after she fell while resisting the attempt of two men riding a motorcycle to snatch her chain, on Thursday evening.

The victim, Nagarani, 48, of United Colony, Kolathur, was walking towards a nearby temple. The police said a duo riding a motorcycle attacked her and attempted to rob her of the gold chain weighing six sovereigns. Holding on to her chain tightly, she resisted the attempt of the snatchers besides shouting for help. However, the duo pushed her down and snatched her chain.

She was injured on her head and was bleeding profusely. Passersby rushed her to a hospital in Periyar Nagar where she had five sutures. The Kolathur plice have taken up investigation into the case based on her complaint.

The police said the duo struck at Madhavaram Milk Depot. The assailants targeted a woman identified as Manjula, 54. However, passersby caught one of the accused who was identified as Manikandan, 27, of Kodungaiyur. He was handed over to Madhavaram police. His interrogation revealed that the Manikandan robbed Ms. Nagamani. The police returned the chain to Ms. Nagamani and have launched a search for the second suspect.

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.