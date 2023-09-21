HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Woman from Gujarat undergoes lung transplant to treat condition caused by exposure to pigeon droppings

She was referred to Rela Hospital in Chennai, where doctors confirmed her diagnosis and listed her for a transplant. A donar organ was found only after eight months

September 21, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The patient Dimpal Shah with Rela Hospital’s Chairman and Managing Director Mohamed Rela and the team of doctors who treated her in Chennai on Thursday.

The patient Dimpal Shah with Rela Hospital’s Chairman and Managing Director Mohamed Rela and the team of doctors who treated her in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

A 42-year-old woman from Jarod village in Vadodara district of Gujarat underwent a lung transplant at a city hospital for a condition caused by pigeon droppings. She will soon be back home with her family.

Dimpal Shah said she began experiencing frequent bouts of coughing in 2015, which worsened progressively. She became breathless, and three years ago, she was put on oxygen support. The mother of two daughters could not leave home. Her husband Nirav Shah works at a private company. Specialists they consulted in various cities recommended a bilateral lung transplant.

She was referred to Rela Hospital, where again pulmonologists confirmed the diagnosis and listed her for a transplant. After an excruciating wait of eight months, she finally received a donor organ on September 5, when a 19-year-old girl, a road accident victim, was declared brain-dead at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The surgery last for eight hours and was done by a team of 14 medical experts, including surgeons, anaesthetists, and perfusionists.

Two days following the procedure, Ms. Shah was taken off ventilator support. A couple of days later, she was moved to the intensive care unit, where she began physiotherapy and improved quickly.

Speaking to mediaperons on Thursday, R. Mohan, senior consultant and clinical lead, heart and lung transplantation in the hospital, said: “Her recovery was unlike any other thoracic surgery patient. Her lung muscles functioned well, and such recovery in a short time is a rare feat.”

Doctors said they adopted a method in which blood loss was low. External assistance to Ms. Shah’s heart and lungs were provided during the treatment, they added. However, Ms. Shah would be on immunosuppressive drugs for life.

Rela Hospital’s Chairman and Managing Director Mohamed Rela called for maintaining a clean environment. “Individuals exposed to droppings, dust, and feathers over many years can suffer irreversible lung damage, hypersensitivity pneumonitis, and chronic respiratory failure,” he added.

Since the patient did not have the financial means, crowdfunding was arranged to pay for the transplant.

Related Topics

health / private health care

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.