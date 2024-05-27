GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Woman doctor electrocuted while charging laptop at Chennai hostel

The victim has been identified as Saranitha, 32, a native of Namakkal district who has completed her MBBS and was pursuing a post-graduate medical course in Coimbatore

Updated - May 27, 2024 12:04 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 11:30 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Saranitha

Saranitha | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 32-year-old woman doctor was electrocuted as she came into contact with electric supply reportedly while she was charging her laptop in a women’s hostel in Ayanavaram.

The victim has been identified as Saranitha, 32, a native of Namakkal district who has completed her MBBS and was pursuing a post-graduate medical course in Coimbatore. She was staying with her husband Udayakumar who is also a doctor in Coimbatore. Since she was to undergo one month training programme at Institute of Mental Health campus here, she came to the city on May 1.

She was staying at a women’s hostel on K.H. Road, Ayanavaram and was attending the training programme. On Sunday, May 26, 2024 when her husband tried to contact her, she did not respond to his calls. Initially, he thought that she was asleep in the morning since it was Sunday. He grew suspicious when she did not respond at all and contacted the manager of the hostel. He sent a woman staff to her room. T

he woman staff found the door of her room was open and she was lying motionless. On her husband’s advice, the hotel manager called 108 Ambulance for assistance. The staff of 108 Ambulance who came there examined her and declared that she was dead already due to electrocution.

Upon receipt of information, Ayanavaram Police Inspector K. Paraninadhan reached the spot and began investigation. The woman doctor was lying on the ground with holding the laptop in her hand. It is suspected that the laptop cable was damaged and as she accidentally touched the power cable which was damaged, she was electrocuted to death. Her palm was also charred, said police

Ayanavaram Police registered a case for unnatural death and investigated.

