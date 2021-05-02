Woman, brother arrested on suspicion of killing her husband

Police suspect siblings killed the woman’s husband

A 34-year-old woman and her brother were arrested in connection with the murder of her husband in the Mangadu police station limits.

The police said Baskar, 37, from West Mada Street at Kovur, worked as a lorry driver and owned immovable property. He and his wife Usha had frequent quarrels after his income dwindled due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

On Thursday, Baskar’s mother Mohanambal and siblings lodged a complaint with the Mangadu police that he had gone missing.

On Saturday morning, the police found Baskar’s body in a stone quarry at Sikkarayapuram.

The body was sent to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

The body was cut into parts. The police found blood stains inside his house and combed through CCTV footage which showed Usha and her brother Bakkiyaraj dragging a sack out of the house.

The police suspect that Baskar might have been murdered for property.