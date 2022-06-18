Winners of preliminary round of Our State Our Taste contest announced

Dishes judged based on taste, texture, flavour and presentation: Chef Damu

Chef Damu with winner M. Venkateswaran, first runner-up Gayathri and second runner-up Bharathi of Our State Our Taste cooking contest organised by The Hindu .

M. Venkateswaran was adjudged winner of the preliminary round of the third edition of The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’, a culinary talent hunt held in the city on Saturday. Gayathri was adjudged first runner-up and Bharathi was declared second runner-up of the contest.

Participants presented minimum of two dishes of which one dish represented the flavour of Tamil Nadu with Namba Ooru Namba Savorit Pasta.

Chef K. Damodaran (Chef Damu), who was the contest's judge, said the dishes were judged based on the taste, texture, flavour and presentation.

