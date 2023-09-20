HamberMenu
Windergy India 2023 to begin in the city from October 4

The three-day summit, to be held at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam, will be attended by a delegation from Denmark, among others

September 20, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The technological evolution, along with local manufacturing of gearboxes, generator blades and other materials and increasing height of towers, has helped in generating electricity even in areas with low wind speeds. Photo: File

The technological evolution, along with local manufacturing of gearboxes, generator blades and other materials and increasing height of towers, has helped in generating electricity even in areas with low wind speeds. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

As part of the success of the Indo-Danish Energy partnership and the strong relationship between the two countries, a big delegation will be participating in the Windergy India 2023 summit, said Eske Bo Rosenberg, Mission Head at the Consulate General of Denmark.

At a press meet held to announce the 5th International Trade Fair and Conference of Windergy in the city on Wednesday, he said as Denmark had a renewable energy capacity of 2.3 gigawatt (GW), the expertise in wind sector analysis had resulted in Denmark set to become a renewable energy exporter.

The summit is organised by the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturing Association (IWTMA) and PDA Ventures. Saravanan Manickam, Country Head of Nordex, said the wind energy sector was witnessing a tectonic shift with regard to the generation technology, where projects with 5 megawatt (MW) roto diameter and bigger towers had helped in producing electricity even in areas with low wind speed.

The technological evolution, alongside local manufacturing of gearboxes, generator blades and other materials and the increasing height of towers, has helped achieve this feat.

D.V. Giri, secretary, IWTMA, said a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) would help explore opportunities of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) playing a strong role in the supply and demand sides of wind energy sector.

Parag Sharma, president of Wind Independent Power Producers’ Association (WIPPA) and founder O2 Power, also spoke on the occasion.  The Windergy India 2023 summit would be held at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam from October 4 to 6. The release of a coffee table book celebrating the completion of 25 years of the IWTMA has also been proposed for the summit.

