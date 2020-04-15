When lockdown is lifted, Chennai airport will have a host of precautionary measures in place

In a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Chennai airport is likely to implement a series of precautionary measures when operations begin post lockdown.

CISF personnel working in both domestic and international terminals who will check passengers and also screen the baggage, are likely to get personal protection kits, a source said. The check-in counters are likely to be covered with glass with just a small opening to pass on the essential documents like passport, tickets or other ID proof.

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI), after a recently- held meeting, said they had been having talks to take up necessary measures before opening the terminals to the public. “Physical distancing of passengers will be ensured at every point in the terminal. In the security hold area, where passengers sit, waiting to board the aircraft, there are plans to rearrange the seats. The middle seat may be left vacant in a three seater; if it is five or six seater, then alternate seats alone can be occupied. We are considering all options for precautions,” an official said.

Also, there is a plan to use every alternate counter and conveyor belt to maintain physical distancing. The airport’s domestic and international terminal each have about 50 check-in counters.

“Since the number of flights that will depart and arrive may be significantly lower, it will be possible to handle the crowd with alternate counters. We have been discussing the implementation of this plan because passenger safety has to be ensured. Also, we will ensure the same precautions in the arrival hall too. Earlier, there would be crowding when multiple flights arrived and passengers waited together to collect their baggage. Now, if we use only alternate belts, we can ensure physical distancing,” an official said.

In the same way, for security procedures too, officials said they were planning to adopt a similar process. Airline staff and CISF personnel will be instructed about how to handle passengers and ensure physical distancing is maintained in the terminals.