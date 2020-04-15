Chennai

When lockdown is lifted, Chennai airport will have a host of precautionary measures in place

A view of the many flights parked at Chennai Airport due to the lockdown

A view of the many flights parked at Chennai Airport due to the lockdown   | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Physical distancing of passengers will be ensured and CISF personnel are likely to get personal protective kits, officials said

In a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Chennai airport is likely to implement a series of precautionary measures when operations begin post lockdown.

CISF personnel working in both domestic and international terminals who will check passengers and also screen the baggage, are likely to get personal protection kits, a source said. The check-in counters are likely to be covered with glass with just a small opening to pass on the essential documents like passport, tickets or other ID proof.

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI), after a recently- held meeting, said they had been having talks to take up necessary measures before opening the terminals to the public. “Physical distancing of passengers will be ensured at every point in the terminal. In the security hold area, where passengers sit, waiting to board the aircraft, there are plans to rearrange the seats. The middle seat may be left vacant in a three seater; if it is five or six seater, then alternate seats alone can be occupied. We are considering all options for precautions,” an official said.

Also, there is a plan to use every alternate counter and conveyor belt to maintain physical distancing. The airport’s domestic and international terminal each have about 50 check-in counters.

“Since the number of flights that will depart and arrive may be significantly lower, it will be possible to handle the crowd with alternate counters. We have been discussing the implementation of this plan because passenger safety has to be ensured. Also, we will ensure the same precautions in the arrival hall too. Earlier, there would be crowding when multiple flights arrived and passengers waited together to collect their baggage. Now, if we use only alternate belts, we can ensure physical distancing,” an official said.

In the same way, for security procedures too, officials said they were planning to adopt a similar process. Airline staff and CISF personnel will be instructed about how to handle passengers and ensure physical distancing is maintained in the terminals.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Chennai Airport
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2020 3:51:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/when-lockdown-is-lifted-chennai-airport-will-have-a-host-of-precautionary-measures-in-place/article31346248.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY