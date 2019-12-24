When it rains, Chennai Metro Rail stations leak

Every monsoon season, commuters witness leaking Chennai Metro Rail stations. Even years after their construction, this issue has not been resolved. On Tuesday, after mild showers in the city, some stations were leaning, commuters complained.

In stations such as Nandanam, Alandur, Government Estate and Chennai Central, when there have been were spells of heavy rain in the past, water would leak at the platform or the concourse levels. “This is continuing to occur every monsoon. The contractor promises to fixes the leakage every year. Again, the following year, the stations seems to spring new leaks all over. They should clearly identify why this issue is recurring every time it rains. Passengers, especially senior citizens can slip and fall. It’s high time they rectify these issues,” a source said.

Some passengers have posted on Twitter as well, about the state of stations during rains. One passenger through his handle @arvindkkalyan posted: “Dangerous condition of @ChennaiMetRail exposed after 1 day heavy monsoon shower. Almost all stations are badly leaking due to hurried patchwork finish in election time of decade old project . If dec 2015 floods occur, entire metro will electrocute. B’ware !”

Another commuter Karthik through his handle @karthik_b87 posted: “@cmrlofficial on saidapet metro station at entrance from Subway water was flowing from roof inside the station. It was flowing like waterfall pls fix before rain pickup in coming days.”

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they have been trying to find out the root cause of the problem in all stations where leakages have been reported.