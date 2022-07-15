Water supply to be hit in some areas of Chennai till July 18

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has announced that there will be disruption in water supply till the morning of July 18 in Vepery, Periamet, Park Town, Chintadripet, Egmore, Kondithope, Sowcarpet, George Town, Broadway, Pudupet, Triplicane, Perambur, Pulianthope, Nammalwarpet, Purasawalkam, Sembium, Otteri, Kellys, Ayanavaram, Kilpauk Garden, Chetpet, T.P. Chathram and Villivakkam

There will no water supply in some areas of the city from 10 a.m. onwards on July 16 to 10 a.m. on July 18. The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has proposed to shift the water pipeline at E.V.R. Salai-Whannels Road junction. This is to enable the Highways Department to construct the box culvert across the road linking the existing stormwater drain on either side of E.V.R. Salai to avoid flooding during monsoon. Water supply to Vepery, Periamet, Park Town, Chintadripet, Egmore, Kondithope, Sowcarpet, George Town, Broadway, Pudupet, Triplicane, Perambur, Pulianthope, Nammalwarpet, Purasawalkam, Sembium, Otteri, Kellys, Ayanavaram, Kilpauk Garden, Chetpet, T.P. Chathram and Villivakkam will be disrupted. Residehts are requested to store sufficient quantity of water in advance. They may also contact the area engineers for mobile water supply for urgent requirements. Area Engineer / Area V (8144930905); Area Engineer / Area VI (8144930906) and Area Engineer / Area VIII (8144930908). Eom



