CM reviews monsoon preparedness

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin reviewed the progress of storm water drain project in Chennai

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Thursday directed line agencies such as the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Department of Water Resources and the Department of Highways to expedite work on monsoon preparedness in the metropolitan area. He reviewed the progress of the work on storm water drains in various parts of the city.

The Chennai Corporation has started storm water drain projects at an estimated cost of ₹900 crore in various flooded neighbourhoods of the city. Some of the areas include T. Nagar, Pulianthope, Kodambakkam, Ashok Nagar, Adyar, Indira Nagar, Velachery, Egmore and Vepery. The total project cost for the long- term and short-term projects is ₹4,070 crore in the 15 zones of the city.

The Department of Highways is set to complete work on the development of culverts to prevent flooding in low-level areas near arterial stretches. The Department of Water Resources has also launched projects for flood mitigation in various localities.

As roads have been dug up for the laying of the storm water drains, the Chief Minister ordered officials to complete the work without any hardship to residents and motorists.

Mr. Stalin has ordered completion of the short-term projects ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon by the end of October.

As many as 70 stretches have been dug up for laying storm water drains under the first phase of Singara Chennai 2.0. Another 23 stretches have been dug up under the second phase of the project.

A total of 165 stretches have been dug up for flood relief in neighbourhoods where residents complained about flooding during the previous monsoon.

The World Bank has also funded the development of drains along 111 stretches, KfW, a German development bank, has funded six stretches and ADB has funded 162 stretches. Most of the short- term projects will be completed ahead of the northeast monsoon. The long-term projects for flood mitigation will be completed in three years.