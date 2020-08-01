Waste issues plague streets in Alwarpet

Residents of the following roads in Alwarpet — Bheemanna Garden Street, Bawa Road, Ashoka Road, and Ananda Road — have requested Zone 9 (Teynampet) of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to ensure the streets are swept regularly.
According to residents, the lanes are swept only once in a week. They also complained about overflowing garbage because there aren’t enough bins.
Rajan. E. Murali, a resident of Bheemanna Garden Street, says, “Earlier, there were five bins on Bheemanna Garden Street. But at present, there are only two, one of which is kept near a GCC-run school in Alwarpet. Waste from commercial establishments and houses are being dumped in the bin near the school.”
The residents also point out that garbage is dumped at the following intersections — Bheemanna Garden Street and TTK Road, Bheemanna Garden Street and Bawa Road, Bheemanna Garden Street and Ananda Road, and Ananda Road and Fourth Street in Abhiramapuram. So, residents say that an adequate number of bins is needed and two, the trash should be cleared from the bins.
Now, the space near the garbage pile-ups is being misused as a parking lot and this prevents a hassle-free movement of pedestrians and vehicles, say residents.
