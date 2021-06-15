Villivakkam tank will open for residents in two months

Development of amusement facilities for children planned

The rejuvenated Villivakkam tank, greenery, amusement facility and walkway in 25 acres of land will open for residents in two months.

With the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has resumed work on the rejuvenation of the tank. It is expected to get additional amusement facilities to attract children under private-public partnership.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected the facility on Monday and directed officials to ensure free access for walkers in the 25 acre area even after handing over the facility to private operators with experience in maintenance of amusement parks.

The entry fee for the amusement facilities for children is yet to be decided, officials said.

Over 1 km of walkway has been developed in the residential area, which will be open for all.

The project is expected to reduce inundation in areas such as SIDCO Nagar in Villivakkam. The area had severe water stagnation during the previous monsoon.

After the increase in water storage capacity of the tank, the water from CMWSSB treatment plant will be stored in the tank. The tank has been desilted to 5 m, increasing the storage capacity.

Work on amusement facilities are expected to be taken up shortly. Decision on allowing boating facility has not been taken, officials said.

Water quality in the tank will be monitored under the Smart City Mission Project. The Corporation will increase greenery in the area after construction of a wall.

The increase in the number of birds in the rejuvenated area will also be monitored by the civic body.

Mr. Bedi also inspected drains to reduce water stagnation in Ambattur and Korattur.

Construction of a drain has been completed on a stretch covering 1.2 km.

Officials have started cleaning stagnant water in private lands in the area following instructions from the Corporation Commissioner.