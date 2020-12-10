Chennai

Vehicle carrying automobile spare parts stolen

The police are on the look out for a gang that reportedly stole a vehicle carrying two-wheeler spare parts from a factory in Oragadam to the same company’s unit in Poonamallee during the early hours of Thursday.

According to the police, Manjunatha was driving a mini van carrying spare parts from a two-wheeler manufacturing factory in Orgadam to the company’s outlet in Poonamallee.

When the vehicle was on Chennai-Bengaluru highway, the driver stopped to answer nature’s call. Unidentified men got into the vehicle and drove away.

Based on a complaint from Manjunatha, the police have registered a case and are investigating.

