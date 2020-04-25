Veggie shops to stay shut for four days

Starting Sunday, all shops selling vegetables and fruits will remain closed for four days owing to the intensified lockdown announced by the State government in congested cities, including Chennai.

This revokes an earlier instruction to allow shops to remain open.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash on Saturday issued a correction in the press release on the four-day lockdown. “No shops will be allowed even for vegetables and fruits. Only pushcarts and mobile units allowed for selling fruits and vegetables,” he said.

In a bid to support the Corporation, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority has mobilised traders at the Koyambedu wholesale market to help residents get vegetables and fruits. CMDA Member Secretary D. Karthikeyan said that officials had been directed to help residents' associations get vegetables and fruits at affordable prices.

“Residents’ associations have said they want to order in bulk. Once an order is placed online, vegetables and fruits will be delivered the same day at the doorstep of gated communities,” said Mr. Karthikeyan. The Koyambedu wholesale market will remain open on all four days.

The lockdown will be in force from 6 a.m. on Sunday to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. All employees of IT companies and private companies will have to work from home. Banks and Central government offices will operate with 33% employees. Essential services such as the electricity, ration shops, Metrowater and Corporation offices will remain open. But registration offices will remain closed. Media organisations will continue operations. Hospitals, laboratories and pharmacies will be allowed.

Amma Canteens and community kitchens will continue to offer services. Petrol and diesel will be sold from 8 a.m. to noon. ATMs will not be closed in any part of the city.