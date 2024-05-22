GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vasan urges T.N. govt to implement special package for kuruvai scheme

Published - May 22, 2024 07:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The TMC leader urged the State government to ensure adequate water flow in the Cauvery during the kuruvai season. File  

Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan urged the State government to implement the special package for kuruvai cultivation to benefit farmers.

“In the past, paddy farmers faced losses due to non-availability of adequate water for irrigation. To avoid such a scenario and to facilitate farmers, the State government should implement the special package for kuruvai cultivation,” said Mr. Vasan on Wednesday. He urged the State government to ensure adequate water flow in the Cauvery river during the kuruvai season for irrigation.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare implemented the special package for the kuruvai scheme in Cauvery delta districts such as Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam and in the delta regions of Cuddalore, Ariyalur, and Tiruchi districts, last year. A total of 45 kg of urea, 50 kg of diammonium phosphate (DAP), and 25 kg of potash were distributed free of cost to the farmers and paddy seeds at a 50% subsidised rate besides other benefits.

