Vasan urges Tamil Nadu government to form high-level committee to step up vigil on units dealing with explosives 

May 01, 2024 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately form a high-level committee to step up vigil on units dealing with explosives to ensure their adherence to safety protocols.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of May Day celebrations in Chennai, Mr. Vasan expressed concern over frequent fatal accidents in stone quarries and cracker manufacturing units, particularly in Virudhunagar district. “The loss of lives triggered by the blast has been increasing within short intervals. The issue needs immediate intervention of the State government.”

Mr. Vasan suggested forming a high-level committee to check units dealing with explosives and ensure their adherence to safety norms. Workers should be given more awareness about handling explosive substances. He also charged the DMK government for being “polite and calm” in dealing with the Karnataka government over sharing Cauvery river water. Since the upper riparian State is ruled by the Congress, an ally of the DMK, the State government is not formulating a mechanism to take forward the issue, he said.

On the occasion of the May Day celebrations, Mr. Vasan, along with the members of TMC (M), distributed welfare kits to sanitary workers and labourers.