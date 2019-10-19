Tamil Nadu Open University to promote rural employment

The Tamil Nadu Open University has proposed to introduce the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana to cater to career aspirations of the rural youth, aged between 15 and 35 years, university vice-chancellor K. Parthasarathy announced on Friday.

It also plans to establish a Centre for University-Industry Institution Collaboration to promote employment oriented skill development programme, he said. In his annual report at the university’s 12th convocation, he said 65% of the 8,935 candidates were women and one transgender. He congratulated E. Priya for winning the award from the Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia. She received ₹25,000 and a certificate of appreciation from CEMCA. She also stood first in her class in BCA, and has been admitted to MSc. Information Technology at the varsity.

‘Continue learning’

Ms. Priya could not pursue college education, as her parents could not afford it. She took up a job at a mill in Coimbatore . With the support of the mill’s management, she enrolled in TNOU, said Ms. Priya, who was among the 359 candidates who received medals and certificates from Governor and chancellor Banwarilal Purohit.

Aranga. Mahadevan, Madras High Court judge, who distributed the medals and certificates, urged students to continue learning. Pro-chancellor and Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan, felicitated the graduands .