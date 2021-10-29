‘Vadapalani Andavar temple Kumbabhishekam soon’

The programme may be held by Karthikai, says Minister

With 95% of work completed on the Rajagopuram and vimanams, the Kumbabhishekam of Vadapalani Andavar Temple is expected to be taken up soon. On Wednesday, the Balalayam, a ritual “where the power of the deity is drawn into a kudam (pot) containing water using mantras” was done for 28 deities, including Durgai, Veerabahu, Dakshinamurthi and Subramaniyar.

“We expect the remaining work to be completed very soon and we hope to hold the Kumbabhishekam by Karthikai. Devotees have been asking us to speed up the work, which began over a year ago,” P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, said.

The work is being carried out at a cost of ₹2.3 crore. Already, the Neerazhi mandapam in the centre of the temple tank has been restored and painted. A new mandapam has been built to house Utsava idols during festivals and a new yagasalai has been readied to conduct special pujas for the Kumbabhishekam.

During the Balalayam, the stone idols would be cleaned using a paste made out of rice flour and curd. The paste would be applied and left to dry overnight and then washed using water, which would remove any dirt due to regular use. The idols would then get an oil kaappu (application of oil) that will make them shine. The sannidhis would be painted, lights fixed and idols re-fixed inside the alcove. The Siddhar Peetam too is getting restored.