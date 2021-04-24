Vaccination drive conducted at iconic shopping plaza in Chennai

In Chennai, from temple premises to shopping complexes, a diversity of spaces are making way for the establishment of temporary vaccination clinics.

Recently, 36 people got the jab at a camp conducted by the Greater Chennai Corporation at Fountain Plaza on Pantheon Road in Egmore. A team from the Urban Primary Health Centre came down to the shopping complex on the request of the Khaleel Shirazi Estate Owners’ Association, the shopowners management running the 45-year-old place.

“The UPHC team came prepared to vaccinate 50 people; but could manage to get only 36,” says Association treasurer Vijay Bajaj, adding that the Plaza has nearly 200 shops that employ a few hundred employees.

The majority did not meet the criteria. Association members opened their office doors for the initiative. Vijay Bajaj’s office played the perfect host with participants being offered beverages to sip. “I have two cabins and I gave one to the doctor and nurse to sit comfortably and attend to the people,” says Bajaj. Chairs were placed on the passage where participants waited before their turn came up.