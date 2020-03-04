Unorganised workers’ union stages protest

Members of Joint Action Committee of Unorganised Workers’ Unions on Tuesday staged a demonstration here demanding the withdrawal of the controversial codes — the Occupational Safety and Health Code and Social Security Code — introduced recently.

They described the two codes as anti-labour and said the passage of the two codes will nullify the benefits so far enjoyed by the unorganised sector workers.

R. Geetha, a coordinator, said the proposal to repeal the Building and other Construction Workers‘ (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996 and the introduction of two codes have created an uncertainty about the existing welfare boards.

The role of the State governments and State boards has been reduced while the role of the Central government has been increased.

“There is uncertainty and anxiety about the fate of the huge cess fund, which has been accumulated over a long period and the larger amount of interest earned on it. There is uncertainty about the continuation of the millions of registered beneficiaries, the continuation of financial assistance and pension benefits to aged construction workers,” said Ms. Geetha.

The workers also urged the State government to oppose the new codes since they are anti-worker.

The workers also claimed that the two codes had been brought to Parliament without consulting the stakeholders.