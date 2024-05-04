GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Unauthorised parking eats into mini bridge in R.A. Puram

May 04, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST

Rajalakshmi V.

At times, the mini bridge on 3rd Cross Street in R.A.Puram seems to be serving parked vehicles more than those on the move. And what is worse, these parked vehicles are not meant to be parked there. It is a case of unauthorised parking and residents are exasperated with it, particularly during rush hour when these parked vehicles are noticeably underfoot, hindering traffic movement.

Besides, behind these parked vehicles serve as a screen for the sordid and the unacceptable. From two-wheelers to trucks, vehicles of all stripes have been occupying the bridge, providing cover for illicit activities. Empty liquor bottles illustrate the misuse of the space.

Additionally, the area has become notorious for littering and open defecation. “Indeed, the bridge on 3rd Cross Street linking R.A.Puram with Kamarajar Salai has transformed into a squalid patch, reeking of litter and open defecation. Its frequent use as a hiding spot for such activities, worsened by the presence of numerous parked vehicles, is deeply concerning. I earnestly urge the GCC to designate this area as a ‘No Parking’ zone and take measures to ensure its proper maintenance as many residents complain,” stated Dr. R. Chandrasekharan, president of R.A. Puram Residents Association (RAPRA).

“This is not a recent issue; it has been going on for years. Many complaints have been made to GCC, but no action has been taken. Now, with MTC buses being diverted through this section, traffic has gotten worse. GCC needs to act on this immediately,” says another resident.

Related Topics

civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.