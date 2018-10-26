Ullagaram-Puzhuthivakkam resident honoured by Sailors’ Society

Manoj Joy, a resident of Ullagaram-Puzhuthivakkam, has been presented with the prestigious international maritime award by the Sailors’ Society. Manoj recevived this honour at the Safety at Sea awards function held in London on October 18.

The group of judges called Manoj ‘selfless and brave’ for going beyond the call of duty to promote the welfare of seafarers. Manoj, a former sailor, has been supporting seafarers for many years through his work as Sailors’ Society’s Community Development Manager. He also runs a magazine, Waves, which highlights issues faced by seafarer from all over the world. Manoj has raised awareness about existing welfare challenges in shipping and promoted shipping industry's best practices, and encouraged companies to comply with regulations.

On selecting Manoj for this honour, Sailors’ Society’s deputy chief executive officer and director of programme, Sandra Welch, has this to say: “The former sailor’s dynamism and vision for improving seafarers’ welfare has changed the lives of many seafarers across India, and we’re thrilled this has been recognised in this award.”

Recently, Manoj was the main point of liaison for Indian and Ukrainian seafarers in jail and their families and also acted as an advisor to the legal team. Accepting the award, Manoj said he was humbled on receiving this award and has been filled with joy and gratitude for all of the kind words and support.

The south Chennai resident is also a social activist who puts the spotlight on civic issues. Sailors’ Society also picked up the best crew welfare programme award for its Wellness at Sea e-learning programme.

Sailors’ Society is continuing its welfare work through its first Wellness at Sea Week (from November 4 to 10) which will feature a range of events and activities focused on crew wellness. The exercise will culminate in a seminar and trek in Hong Kong.