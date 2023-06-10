HamberMenu
Udhayanidhi Stalin flags off all-women sailing expedition   

The Coastal Security Group of the Tamil Nadu police organised the all-women Chennai-Pulicat-Point Calimere-Chennai sailing expedition covering 1,000 km to mark the ‘Golden jubilee year of women in Tamil Nadu Police Force’

June 10, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin flagging off an all-women sailing expedition organised of Tamil Nadu Police, in Chennai on Saturday.

Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin flagging off an all-women sailing expedition organised of Tamil Nadu Police, in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday flagged off an all-women sailing expedition organised by Tamil Nadu Police. 

The Tamil Nadu Police is celebrating “Golden jubilee year of women in Tamil Nadu Police Force”. As a part of this, an all-women sailing expedition from Chennai-Pulicat-Point Calimere-Chennai covering a distance of 1,000 km was scheduled from Saturday to Sunday next.

Mr. Udhayanidhi was flagged off the event on the Royal Madras Yacht Club premises in Chennai Port. Director-General of Police C.Sylendra Babu was present. 

For the expedition, 25 women police personnel were selected and imparted with basic and advance training by the club and the National J/80 Class Association in Chennai Port. This expedition is organised by Coastal Security Group of the Tamil Nadu Police.

