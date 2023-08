August 09, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madhavaram police on Wednesday arrested two youth for allegedly assaulting two police personnel at Moolakadai, near Madhavaram on Tuesday. As the personnel, attached to Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police station, were conducting vehicle checks, they intercepted Govindharaj, 25, and Balajee, 24, who were inebriated. They abused the policemen and assaulted them.