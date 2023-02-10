Two quacks running clinics arrested in Chennai

February 10, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Avadi police arrested a quack running a clinic in Ennore on Thursday.

The arrest followed a complaint from Dr. Viswanathan, Joint Director, Directorate of Rural and Medical Health Service with Ennore police. The accused has been identified as G. Sudarsan Kumar, 52, who was running Girija Clinic in Nethaji Nagar, Ennore, without any authorised medical degree. He had been prescribing medicines to patients for the past 10 years. The accused was arrested and remanded. Medicines, documents and ₹1,14,440 in cash were seized by the Ennore police.

The Taramani police on Thursday arrested Sembian, 34, who was running a clinic and practised medicine without any medical degree. This arrest followed a complaint to Tamil Nadu Medical Council. The accused had been running the clinic for eight years. He had completed aeronautical engineering and downloaded a certificate of another person by the same name who had completed medical degree in Thanjavur and lived in New Delhi. The accused had given medicines to several persons during the pandemic, the police added.