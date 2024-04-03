GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two persons held for murdering construction worker and burying his body in Perungudi

They had fled to Coimbatore after committing the crime

April 03, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thoraipakkam police on Tuesday arrested two men from Coimbatore who allegedly murdered a 39-year-old man and buried the body.

The police identified the victim as M. Muthu, who lived in Kannagi Nagar here, and worked as a construction worker at Kamarajar Nagar in Perungudi. Following his disappearance, his sister Muthulakshmi, lodged a complaint to trace her brother. The engineer of the construction site where Muthu worked told the police that M. Chandru, 22, of Viriyambalayam, Coimbatore, and K. Raja, 43, of Nilakottai, Dindigul, who also worked there, used to quarrel with Muthu frequently. The police traced their mobile phones to Coimbatore and interrogated them in connection with Muthu’s death. During this, the duo confessed that Muthu bullied them.

On March 24, while they were working, Muthu fought with the duo. Following this, Chandru and Raja stabbed Muthu to death with a knife and buried the body. Then they fled. Later, in the presence of revenue officials, the body was exhumed and sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem. The police arrested the duo and seized a knife from them.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.