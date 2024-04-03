Two persons held for murdering construction worker and burying his body in Perungudi

April 03, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

The Thoraipakkam police on Tuesday arrested two men from Coimbatore who allegedly murdered a 39-year-old man and buried the body.

The police identified the victim as M. Muthu, who lived in Kannagi Nagar here, and worked as a construction worker at Kamarajar Nagar in Perungudi. Following his disappearance, his sister Muthulakshmi, lodged a complaint to trace her brother. The engineer of the construction site where Muthu worked told the police that M. Chandru, 22, of Viriyambalayam, Coimbatore, and K. Raja, 43, of Nilakottai, Dindigul, who also worked there, used to quarrel with Muthu frequently. The police traced their mobile phones to Coimbatore and interrogated them in connection with Muthu’s death. During this, the duo confessed that Muthu bullied them.

On March 24, while they were working, Muthu fought with the duo. Following this, Chandru and Raja stabbed Muthu to death with a knife and buried the body. Then they fled. Later, in the presence of revenue officials, the body was exhumed and sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem. The police arrested the duo and seized a knife from them.